    India

    Parliament security breach: Two unidentified men jump from visitor's gallery in LS

    Pankaj Sharma
    December13/ 2023
    Chaos in Lok Sabha as two men breach security, jumping from the visitor's gallery, leading to adjournment on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

    New Delhi: Two unidentified men on Wednesday jumped from the visitor's gallery in Lok Sabha following which the House was adjourned.

    The incident took place at 1 p.m. when Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House.

    After the two men jumped from the visitor's gallery, there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned.

    The men then kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, he was caught by the security officials.

    Agarwal then immediately announced the adjournment of the House till 2 p.m.

    The breach in the security came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who died in the 2001 Parliament attack .

    —IANS

