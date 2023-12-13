Parliament security breach: No passes for visitors' gallery till further orders, says sources

Parliament Security Breach Sparks Urgent Review: Speaker Om Birla Takes Action After Intruders Disrupt Proceedings.

New Delhi [India]: After the security of Parliament was breached, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs over a review of security and decision has been taken that no passes will be issued for the visitors' gallery till further orders, Sources said.

Earlier, Lok Sabh Speaker Om Birla met with leaders of political parties over the security breach incident, and he agreed with the Opposition leaders raising concerns related to security, assuring that security would be reviewed.

According to sources, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs over a review of security.



No passes will be issued for the public gallery till further orders. Speaker Om Birla has also taken charge of the matter related to issuing passes to personal assistants of MPs, sources added.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said.

They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Visuals showed an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion. The House was adjourned till 2 pm.



The incident happened when members were raising matters of urgent public importance and BJP MP Khagen Murmu was raising his issue.

Simultaneously, two individuals, including a woman, sprayed colored gas and shouted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

