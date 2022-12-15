Panjab University Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With MGNCRE

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Ministry of Education, Government of India. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; Prof. Renu Vig, Dean University Instruction; Prof. Y.P.Verma, Registrar Panjab University; Prof. Yojna Rawat, Director, Research and Development Cell; Prof. Anju Suri, Dean College Development Council, Panjab University and Prof. Kashmir Singh, SVC, Panjab University graced the event. Mr. Samrath Sharma, Consultant, MGNCRE represented the MGNCRE and explained the various objectives of the MoU. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, addressing the principles of the affiliated colleges, said that the present MoU is in line with the mandate of National Education Policy 2020. The focus has to be on skill enhancement, practical training and development of entrepreneurial skills. He also assured that the Panjab University will provide all support required to undertake the various objectives of the program. Mr. Samrath Sharma, MGNCRE shared the objectives of the MoU primarily to improve employability of students pursuing Under Graduate programmes and to focus on outcome based learning. The event also had an interactive session where the principles from various affiliated colleges were explained the key aspects of the MoU and how the same can be implemented at the college level.