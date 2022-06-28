Panjab University Hosts An Exhibit Of Photographs By Media Persons

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Myriad hues of life captured in beautiful frames today came alive at the Photo exhibition titled, ‘Canvas of Life: A Media Kaleidoscope’ being hosted at Panjab University. The exhibition showcasing over 100 photographs from 51 photojournalists has been organized by Department of Public Relations, Panjab University and Centre for Social Work, PU in collaboration with Chandigarh Press Club. The guest of honour on the occasion was Patrick Hebbert, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh. Prof. Jagtar Singh DSW (Men) and Prof. Roopali Garg, DSW (Women) also graced the occasion. Various senior journalists and photojournalists were also present on the occasion.

Patrick Hebbert, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the photographs on exhibit. He also interacted with the photojournalists as they explained their vision behind the photographs. Mr. Hebbert also interacted with the media persons, Deans and other faculty members of Panjab University present on the occasion.

"It is the first time that the office of Director Public Relations, Panjab University has created an interface between the media and the University with an event like this. We hope to strengthen our ties with media which is an important pillar of our society" said Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Director Public Relations, PU & Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, PU. The exhibition brought together the photographs that reflect diverse areas, be it art, culture, dance, theatre, politics, people, festivals, sports, animals, monuments, covid-19, lockdown, protests, rallies, scenes from nature and the city life." We are grateful to the Panjab University for this initiative to bring together the media and the University" said Rajinder Nagarkoti, senior journalist and secretary, Chandigarh Press Club.

The photographs in the exhibition showcased works not only from Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, but also from Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and also from Australia, and the United Arab of Emirates (UAE). The exhibition also has some shots by photographers, who are also members of Chandigarh Press Club, which includes colours of Holla Mohalla, Kumbh Mela, Farmers Protest, Covid lockdown, etc. The work of 51 photojournalists from different media houses will be on display at the Students Centre, Panjab University till June 30th, 2022.