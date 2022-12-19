Over Chinese breach, Cong moves adjournment notice in LS and suspension notice in RS

New Delhi (The Hawk): Regarding the Chinese incursion at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress has sought a suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha and an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha.

"That this House should postpone Zero Hour and related rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a full debate on the alarming situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh," said Manish Tewari of the Congress in his notice.

"This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020," he wrote in the announcement, "which took place near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh."

The debate of Congress notifications was previously prohibited in both Houses.

Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the Congress, has warned the administration that China was continually preparing for war while it was asleep.

"Our administration is withholding information about China's preparedness." The Indian government operates on an event-by-event basis rather than strategically. Events don't apply to geopolitics, though. Speaking at a press conference, Gandhi stated, "The Foreign Minister's remarks keep flowing, but he needs to develop his understanding.

Gandhi actually voiced his amazement that no one was bringing up China during his speech in the middle of the conference. He said, "China is pounding our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh while occupying 2,000 square kilometres of territory and killing 20 Indian soldiers. But the media remains silent and has not raised a single issue."

(Inputs from Agencies)