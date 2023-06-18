Over 2 lakh PSU jobs 'eliminated', govt 'trampling upon dreams of youth': Rahul

New Delhi: On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, a former president of the Congress party, said that the government was "trampling" the hopes of thousands of young people for the benefit of a small group of "crony capitalist friends." Gandhi said that two lakh jobs had been "eliminated" from PSUs.

Once the source of national pride and hope for employment opportunities for young people, Gandhi claimed that PSUs are "not the priority of the government" now.

From 16.9 lakh in 2014 to 14.6 lakh in 2022, employment in the country's PSUs has decreased. Do fewer employment exist in a developing nation? According to his tweet in Hindi, "BSNL has laid off 1,81,127 people; SAIL, 61,928; MTNL, 34,997; SECL, 29,140; FCI, 28,063; ONGC, 21,120."—Imputs from Agencies