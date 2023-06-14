Opposition parties focus on power, not development: Nadda

Shimla: On Wednesday, BJP president J P Nadda claimed that the opposition Congress and other parties care less about development and the service of the people than they do about seizing power by lying and false promises.

At a rally held in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shifting the focus of politics from a "vote bank" to a "report card," and warned the public about the "designs" of parties that would compromise national interests for votes.

Nadda attacked former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he meets people who are hostile to India while travelling abroad and then talks about challenges to democracy. Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, enforced Emergency in the country and muzzled democratic voices.—Inputs from Agencies