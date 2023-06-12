Oppn parties demand inquiry after claims of CoWIN data breach

New Delhi: On Monday, opposition parties sought an investigation into allegations of a data breach affecting CoWIN users and urged the government to take preventative measures.

The government has said that these reports are malicious and without any basis, adding that the CoWIN portal is totally secure with necessary measures for data privacy.

After the suspected leak, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) acted swiftly, according to Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.—Inputs from Agencies