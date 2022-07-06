Odisha reports 401 new COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,91,518 on Wednesday as 401 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.





This was the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since February 22, when the state had recorded 428 infections.





Odisha had logged 334 cases on the previous day.

The state's coronavirus death toll, however, remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 194, followed by 64 in Cuttack. Forty-four children were among the new patients.





The daily positivity rate was at 2.66 per cent as 15,907 samples were tested for COVID-19.





Odisha now has 1,957 active cases, while 12,80,382 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 139 on Tuesday. Besides, 53 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

