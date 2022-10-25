NSS Panjab University Celebrtaes Diwali

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Dhanteras, NSS Units of Panjab University and Boys Hostel 4 organized the "Festival of Smiles" event at Aashiana (Specialized Adoption Agency) and Snehalaya for Girls (Children's Home), Sector 15, Chandigarh to greet the children and to deliver the collection of books, stationery, fruits, sweets, bakery items etc. Dr. Shankar Sehgal ,Programme Officer from UIET and Dr. Naveen Kumar, warden, BH-4 shared the genesis and purpose of today’s visit among volunteers and encouraged them to participate for such selfless service with more enthusiasm.

NSS Team consisting of Dr. Shankar Sehgal (UIET), Dr. Naveen Kumar (UIAMS), Dr. Richa Sharma (USOL), and Dr. Anuj Kumar (DCSA) along with the student volunteers Shiva Goel, Arsh, Ganga Batra, and Tryammbak Kansal interacted with the children and wished them Happy Diwali greetings and encouraged them to follow the right path for the prosperity of the nation. Children also reciprocated the greetings and enjoyed as well as performed dance and songs. The event successfully captured the essence of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and allowed NSS volunteers to serve the society which goes by the motto of NSS i.e. Not Me But You.