NSDC Int'l Partners With Perdaman To Enhance India Australia Trade In Innovation, Skills & Education

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a step towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to make India, the skill capital of the world, NSDC International (NSDCI) and Perdaman got into a partnership to create an interface between Indian skilled youth and market opportunities in Australia. This partnership will enable a gateway for the Indian skilled youth to Australia. This agreement will lead to deeper cooperation between the two companies and is another chapter in fast growing India and Australia mutual co-operation. This association will empower the skilled youth of India by connecting them to opportunities in Australia, gain global exposure and contribute to the overall well-being of the globe. This is aligned to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat which is about building self-reliance while also contributing to global good.

The collaboration will also provide students from India/Australia with the opportunity to study in the reciprocal country through various channels. Going forward, it would also explore the scholarship opportunity and the possibility of a reduction of the fee for students coming from economically weaker backgrounds. The association will work in various industry sectors including manufacturing, hospitality, agriculture, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education Skill Development and Entrepreneurship recently visited Australia During the visit, Shri Pradhan reiterated India’s interest in collaborations with Australia’s skilling institutions. Pursuant to his visit, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC & Managing Director NSDC International visited Perth to launch NSDC International with Perdaman in WA. The six (6) member delegation met with the Premier of Western Australia, Hon. Mark McGowan MLA.

Premier Mark McGowan welcomed the decision by NSDCI and Perdaman to establish the office in Western Australia, and the opportunity to further strengthen ties with India. Mr McGowan said that my Government is committed to enhancing our State’s already strong relationship with India, which is underpinned by common values, strong people-to-people connections, and substantial trade and investment links. Earlier this year, our largest ever business delegation travelled to India with a clear message – Western Australia is open for business and warmly welcomes students, workers, visitors and investors, he added. Shri Ved Mani Tiwari said that while India has a huge network of training institutions consisting of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs) and other institutions skilling millions of youths every year, Australia is facing an acute shortage of skilled workers. As a result, there is an urgent need to create an enabling and facilitating environment to benefit both countries. It is my firm belief that this partnership will not only make the process of international mobility by a smooth process by removing any bottlenecks and procedural challenges but also meet the aspirations of Indian youth to earn a livelihood in foreign countries, he added.

Chairman of Perdaman, Mr Vikas Rambal said that we welcome the Government of India’s initiative to build stronger ties with Australia and they have chosen WA as a state to establish the network. This is a historic moment for both the countries to have organization like NSDC International to establish with local partner Perdaman, for building the vision for the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses, he added.

About NSDCI:

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) launched NSDCI as a 100% subsidiary to play role in steering national and international partnerships for overseas employment through specific programmes, positioning India as the preferred hub for the supply of skilled workforce across the globe.

About Perdaman Global Services

Perdaman is a multinational group based in Western Australia with a long-standing track record in involvement within a diverse range of markets. It works in myriad areas like agriculture, ownership and management of shopping centres, the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals, recruitment & migration services and advanced energy solutions.