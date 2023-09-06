NPCI launches new products; users can now make voice-enabled UPI payments

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the National Payments Clearing Corporation (NPCI) introduced a number of new payment features for the widely used UPI platform, including conversational transactions.

The goods were declared to be released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival, presided over by Governor Shaktikanta Das of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Hello! UPI is one of the offerings, and it will provide voice-enabled UPI payments in Hindi and English via mobile apps, telecom calls, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It's now being translated into a number of additional regional languages.—Inputs from Agencies