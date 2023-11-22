    Menu
    Noted Malayalam writer P Valsala no more

    Pankaj Sharma
    November22/ 2023
    Remembering P Valsala: A literary icon in Malayalam literature, her words shaped emotions, and her legacy lives on through award-winning novels and stories.

    Kozhikode: Noted Malayalam novelist and short story writer P Valsala died at a private hospital here, family sources said here on Wednesday.

    She was 85.

    Valsala died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night, they said.

    One of the prominent female writers of the state, Valsala, is a recipient of the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and Kerala Sahithya Academy Award.

    Nellu, Agnayam, Nizhaluragunna Vazhikal, Arakkillam, and Venal are some of her noted works.

    Her works have been reprinted several times and are known for her distinct writing style.

    —PTI

