Not bringing back 'Guardians of the Galaxy' would be huge loss for Marvel: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana champions the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy to the MCU, reflecting on the unique appeal of the beloved misfit team and the irreplaceable voice of director James Gunn.

Los Angeles: Actor Zoe Saldana, who played the role of Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, believes the characters from the popular franchise under Marvel Studios should be brought back.

Saldana first portrayed Gamora, an adopted daughter of Thanos and the last of her species, in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. She further appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and last year's Guardian's of the Galaxy Vol. 3.The actor said she would be 'the first one' to celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back The Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just such a fan-favourite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like (director) James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well," Saldana said on the 'The Discourse' podcast.



About her reprising the character of Gamora, she said, "So far, I think that (Gamora is done) for me. But I don’t think Gamora has gone for good." Marvel has not announced plans for another 'Guardians' movie, after writer-director James Gunn ended the third film with the creation of a new group including returning members Rocket and Groot as well as new additions Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo (Maria Bakalova) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

—PTI