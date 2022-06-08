Nine VCs From Different Districts Of UP Visit Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A visit by nine Vice Chancellors from different districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Prof. Alok Rai, Lucknow University, Lucknow, Prof. Vinay Pathak, Chatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Prof. Hari Bahadur Shrivastava, Sidhartha University, Kapilvastu, Siddharthanagar, Prof. Mukesh Pandey Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, Prof. Sangeeta Shukla, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Prof. NB Singh, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, Prof. Rajesh Singh, Prof. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur, Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Rajju Bhaiya University, Prayagraj, Prof. KP Singh, MJP Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly along with Sh. Mahesh Kumar Gupta, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Hon’ble Governor, Uttar Pradesh and Sh.Pankaj Jani, OSD Education to Governor, UP visited Panjab University today. The main aim of this visit was to strengthen partnerships, making new collaborations and learning from different best practices of Panjab University.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University welcomed the dignitaries and offered his full support for any future collaborations between Panjab University and the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Prof. Sudhir Kumar, Director, Research and Development Cell, made a comprehensive presentation on nine different verticals which included Youth Welfare, Sports facilities, Leadership and Social Outreach, Alumni Relations, Library and Museums, Startups and Incubation Centres, Green Campus, Hostel Management and Education and Research Development. During the interaction, Prof. Anupama Sharma spoke about Alumni Relations, Prof. Manu Sharma spoke about industrial and academic partnerships with special focus on Technology Enabling Centres. He also shared that how this Centre for Industrial Institute Partnership Program is acting like an interface between the industry and the academic arena. Prof. Sukhwinder Singh spoke about use of software technology for effective and efficient networking, Prof. Prashant Gautam, Director, Sports, PU spoke about various facilities provided to the sports persons in PU Campus. He shared that our University is the best University in the field of Sports as we are winning the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophyfor three consecutive years. Prof. Jagtar Singh, Dean Student Welfare, PU shared his ideas about effective hostel management and the role of Wardens in the smooth functioning of hostels. Prof. Gaurav Verma, Coordinator, CRIKC spoke about the 7 different verticals of Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) which included agriculture, good governance, health and well being etc. Prof. Renu Vig, Dean of University Instruction, PU spoke about various academic activities taking place at PU and how we are making achievements in the field of academics. Prof. Y.P. Verma, Registrar, PU spoke about the green and clean campus. He shared the best practices which included use of solar panels, e-rickshaw, e-bicycles, rain water harvesting, biogas plant etc.

In the next part of the visit, all these dignitaries visited the Vice Chancellor’s office and Shooting Range. At Shooting Range, they interacted with the sports persons practicing over there. They also visited Boys Hostel No. 7 and appreciated the modular kitchen. They also visited Fine Arts Museum, Gandhi Bhawan. They also paid a visit to SAIF/CIL Lab where students from UICET and UIFT & VD, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology and put up their exhibitions of the work under taken by them. They also visited the Museum of Zoology, Bionest and Department of Microbial Biotechnology at Sector 25 Campus and their visit culminated at Alumni House.