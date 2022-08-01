Nine fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,444 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.





Three new patients have travel history, while six infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.





The Union territory now has 43 active cases, while 10,272 people have recovered from the disease so far, including six in the last 24 hours.





A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.





The administration has thus far tested over 7.64 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.47 lakh people.

—PTI