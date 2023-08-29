NIA files supplementary charge sheet against two members of Al Qaeda linked group

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that they have filed a supplementary charge sheet against two active members of an Al Qaeda linked terrorist group’s active module operating from Assam in conspiracy to spread terror and violence in India.



"The two accused, Md Akbar Ali alias Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad, had conspired with the other accused to instigate and promote terrorist activities as part of an active terror module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is affiliated to the proscribed terrorist organisation, Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS). They were engaged in strengthening Al Qaeda/ABT and grooming the youth to commit terror acts," theNIAsaid.



Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were arrested on April 5, and have now been charged under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act by theNIA, which had filed the original charge sheet against eight other accused in August last year.

TheNIAsaid that the investigations have revealed that the two accused were co-conspirators in organising meetings for expanding the activities of AQIS to various religious places in the neighbouring districts of Assam.



The radicalization and mobilisation of Muslims was being done under the active guidance of the module’s Bangladeshi handlers, namely Zakir alias Mehdi Hassan alias Aminul Islam, Mehboor Rahman alias Mehboob Alam alias Sultan.



The case was filed originally by the Assam Police on March 4, 2022 and taken over by theNIAon March 22, 2022 under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passports Act and Foreigners Act after the activities of the ABT module came to light. The module, operating in Barpeta District of Assam, was led by a Bangladeshi national, Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid.



"Investigations revealed that Saiful was cleverly operating under the cover of an Arabic teacher at ‘Shaikhul Hind Mahmadul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy’ (Dhakaliapara Madarsa) and Imam at the Dhakaliapara Masjid. He was actively engaged in indoctrination and radicalisation of Muslims to join Jihadi outfits to work in modules (‘Ansars’ - sleeper cells) for building a base for Al Qaeda and its various manifestations/outfits in India," said theNIA.



The official said that a search was on for the Bangladeshi handlers of the module and other members involved in promotion and perpetration of terrorism for Al Qaeda and ABT in the country.

—IANS