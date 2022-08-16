NIA court sends alleged active ISIS member Mohsin Ahmed to 30-day judicial custody

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency court on Tuesday sent alleged active ISIS member Mohsin Ahmed to judicial custody for 30 days.

Mohsin was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency.

He was produced in court on Tuesday at the end of his remand.

The NIA arrested Mohsin during a search operation conducted at his current residence at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi on 6 August. He was arrested in a case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS, said the NIA.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad," ANI quoted the NIA as saying.

Further probe in the case is in progress, the agency added.

In July, the NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states in connection with activities pertaining to ISIS. The raids were conducted in six states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The agency conducted searches at Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat, Araria district in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City districts in Karnataka, Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra and Deoband districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on 25 June 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

—ANI