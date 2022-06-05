NIA Chargesheets 6 For Trafficking Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Into India

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet in the NIA Special Court in Guwahati against six persons in the case of human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India. The charge sheet was filed against Kumkum Ahmed Choudhury alias K.K. Ahmed Chaudhury, Ahiya Ahmed Choudhury, Bapan Ahmed Choudhury, Sahalam Laskar, Jamaluddin Choudhury and Wanbiang Suting, under sections 120B, 370(3) and 370(5) of IPC.

The case pertains to the trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India for the purpose of exploitation and in order to settle them in India permanently on the basis of fake Indian documents.

The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on December 27, 2021. “Investigation has revealed that the accused persons were involved in organised human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi, minor girls, women and others in association with other conspirators based in different parts of India and Bangladesh. The accused persons had arranged for transportation, accommodation, procurement of fake documents, etc., for the trafficked Rohingyas,” the NIA said in the charge sheet. Further investigation in the matter is on.—IANS