New Delhi (The Hawk): Rajinder Premi, son of martyr Sarwanand Koul Premi, a well-known Kashmiri Pandit writer, and poet, who was gunned down by the Pakistani militants in 1990, filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday alleging government indifference to the families of those affected by terrorism.

"The Commission would appreciate it if the J&K government understood the suffering of the complainant, who has not only been forced to leave his native state but also endured significant personal loss on the way to seeking redress. The family had been forcibly removed, causing them great distress from the perspective of society as a whole and also of the family members individually. A suitable amount that could be sufficient to recompense their personal, physical, and other losses is therefore expected to be sanctioned by the J&K administration, and such compensation should be granted in a time-bound manner without delay "What the NHRC wanted to happen.

The Commission has also learned from public sources that the complainant's late father, Sarvanand Koul Premi, was a freedom fighter who collaborated with numerous notable figures and was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his selfless contributions to society. On the 32nd anniversary of his death, the J&K administration produced a monograph on his life and works written by renowned Kashmiri writer G.N. Aatish. Despite this, justice for the family of a terrorist in Kashmir has been delayed.

Even though the former J&K SHRC had ordered the case to be transferred to a police officer with at least the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), nothing has happened. The Commission has therefore ordered the Police Department to issue a fully revised and rectified FIR, including all factual details of trespassers, looting, kidnapping, etc.

Therefore, it is necessary for the J&K government to launch a new investigation team to reexamine the horrible acts and bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as as.

The Commission has voiced its concern with the J&K government's response to the early orders of construction of a cultural centre at S.K. Premi's native spot in Soaf Shali, Anantnag, and remembrance of his literary and cultural work.

It was noted that this case has been open since 2012, making the elapsed time about 9 years.

(Inputs from Agencies)