NHAI Announces Deactivation of FASTags without KYC Link after January 31

NHAI takes a bold step to enhance the efficiency of electronic toll collection by announcing the deactivation of FASTags without complete KYC after January 31. Learn about the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative, RBI mandate compliance, and how this move ensures seamless toll plaza movement.

New Delhi: In a recent development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared that FASTags lacking complete Know Your Customer (KYC) details will face deactivation or blacklisting by banks after January 31. This strategic measure is part of NHAI's efforts to optimize the electronic toll collection system, ensuring seamless movement at toll plazas across the country.



The decision comes in response to recent revelations of numerous FASTags being issued for a single vehicle and instances of FASTags being issued without proper KYC documentation, violating the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandate.



The NHAI has issued a directive under the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative, aimed at discouraging the practice of users employing a single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.



To avoid any inconvenience, users are urged to ensure the completion of KYC for their latest FASTag. According to the NHAI statement, only the latest FASTag account with completed KYC will remain active.



For any further assistance or queries, FASTag users are encouraged to contact the toll plazas nearest to them or reach out to the toll-free customer care number provided by their respective issuer banks.



Additionally, the NHAI's statement highlighted the issue of FASTags not being affixed to vehicle windshields deliberately, causing unnecessary delays at toll plazas and inconveniencing users.

