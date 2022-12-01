NGT seeks a response from Uttarakhand PCB about unlawful tree felling in Nainital

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Pollution Control Board (PCB), Uttarakhand, and other government representatives were recently given a month by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to respond to allegations of illegal tree-cutting in the forest area next to Nainital.

The catchment region of the Naini lake is likewise in risk of being lost because it receives its replenishment from nearby forest areas.

The applicant had claimed that a few of the trees belonged to an endangered species, according to the order.

The Joint Committee was established by the NGT on September 1 with instructions to deliver a factual and action-based report within two months.

In accordance with the directive, Dr. Rajendra Singh, Assistant Section Officer (ASO) for Uttarakhand PCB, sent the Joint Committee's report on October 31.

We believe it is appropriate to receive a response from the State of Uttarakhand through the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment and Forest, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Divisional Commissioner, Kummaon, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Commissioner, Nainital Municipality, and Uttarakhand PCB, who are pleaded as respondents No. 1 t.

The NGT further nominated Senior Advocate Akash Vashishtha as amicus curiae to help this Tribunal in its reasonable and fair adjudication of the issues in question due to the serious nature and severity of the environmental infractions implicated.

Now, the issue will be decided on February 3, 2023.

