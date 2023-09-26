Newlywed Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Takes A Boat Ride Before Jetting Off

After a dreamy destination wedding, newlywed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make a royal entry at Pichloka Lake as they make their way to the airport.



Parineeti and Raghav took a special boat ride, which was decorated with flowers. The boat arrived at the riverbank, where the wedding organizers had created a stunning pearl theme dome.



Parineeti Chopra was still wearing her wedding jewellery, with mehndi on her hands, she covered herself with a pink shawl, while Raghav was dressed in a white shirt with double pockets, and black pants. The duo graciously greeted the paparazzi before making their way to their designated car, heading to the airport.



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the nuptial knot on September 24 in Udaipur. This morning, the couple shared breathtaking photos from their D-day.



Bollywood celebs and prominent political figures, including AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his wife, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza amongst others.



The couple will also be having a reception on the 30th of this month in Chandigarh.