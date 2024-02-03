New India Firm Against Maritime Piracy and Smuggling: Rajnath Singh

In a resolute declaration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized New India's steadfast commitment to combatting maritime piracy and smuggling.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Saturday that New India stands resolute against maritime piracy and smuggling, emphasizing that such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.



The statement came during the commissioning ceremony of INS Sandhayak, the inaugural Survey Vessel Large (SVL) ship, in the presence of Navy Chief R Hari Kumar and other senior Navy officers at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam.



Minister Singh highlighted the strength and assertiveness of the Navy, portraying it as the primary responder in safeguarding the security of the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region. He underscored the significance of the Indian Ocean region in global trade, citing choke points like the Gulf of Aden and the Gulf of Guinea as vital areas facing various threats, primarily from pirates.



Singh emphasized the commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation, trade, and commerce at all costs, ensuring unimpeded international trade involving different nations. He pointed out that the growing naval strength and maritime influence are directed towards thwarting narcotics and human trafficking in the region.



The commissioning event marked the formal induction of the first ship from the Survey Vessel Large (SVL) Project, part of a series of four ships under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The project was spearheaded by the Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy.

—Input from Agencies