New education policy caters to needs of a ''New India'': Nadda

New Delhi: The new National Education Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, brings the much-awaited reforms and regulatory framework which cater to the needs of a "New India" and unleash the youth''s energy for a "self-reliant, better India", BJP president J P Nadda said.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said it was a "momentous day" for the country as the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Formulated after wide consultations, NEP2020 ensures early child care and education, equity to all learners and a robust teacher recruitment apart from fostering quality research," Nadda said.

A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the NEP 2020.

"The National Education Policy 2020 brings much awaited reforms & regulatory framework which caters the need of a 21st century "New India" and unleash our children & youth''s energy for a self-reliant better India," the BJP president said.

The education policy, framed in 1986, was last revised in 1992.

The Union Cabinet also approved changing the name of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to Education Ministry. PTI



