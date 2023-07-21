    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Nearly 26,000 cases disposed of by Supreme Court so far this year

    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha that the Supreme Court has closed about 26,000 cases so far this year, while the 25 high courts have closed over 5.23 lakh cases.

    The minister had reported to Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the total number of pending cases in all Indian courts had surpassed five crore.

    In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Meghwal cited data from the Supreme Court's Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS) to claim that as of July 15th of this year, the court had finalised 25,959 cases. —Inputs from Agencies

