NCC Annual Training Camp Concludes At UHF Nauni

Shimla (The Hawk): A 10-day Annual Training Camp (ATC 125) organized by the 1st HP Boys Battalion NCC Solan concluded at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The camp was attended by 556 cadets from 6 Universities and Colleges from the state 15 schools from district Solan. The camp began on June 29 and concluded today at the University. While 177 cadets were from the Senior division, 379 students represented the junior division.

The camp was organized for the overall development and growth of NCC cadets under the supervision of Col VS Panag, Commanding Officer 1 HP Bn NCC Solan, Administrative Officer Col A P Singh and his team of Army and civilian staff and teachers from various institutions.

During the camp physical and weapon training and firing of .22 rifle, drill, cultural and skill development activities, social and motivation lectures, disaster management and social responsibility and several sports events were held.

Speaking during the concluding ceremony Col VS Panag, Commanding Officer of 1 HP Boys Battalion welcomed the Chief Guest Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of UHF Nauni. He thanked the university for hosting the training camps. Addressing the participants, Prof Chandel said that it was great to see the discipline in command and drill and compliments the team from 1 HP Boys Battalion. He urged the cadets to inculcate the learnings and discipline in day-to-day life. The cadets also showcased their talent in the cultural programme during the concluding ceremony.

Prof Chandel gave the prizes of the various competitions held during the ATC. In the firing competition, Cdt. Raj Negi from Florence Public School and Cdt. Anmol from GMSSS Rajgarh bagged the 1st and 2nd prizes respectively in the junior division. In girls, Cdt. Yogaya Parocha from Florence Public School and Cdt. Naaz Akhtar from St. Lukes School bagged the first and second prizes. In the senior division, Cdt. Gopal Krishan from Chitkara University stood first in firing while Cdt. Mukesh Kumar from UHF Nauni bagged the second position. In girls, Cdt. Jalpa Magar from Govt. Degree College Arki stood first while Cdt. Manvi from UHF Nauni bagged the second position. In the drill competition (Jr Division) Cdt. Rahul Sharma from DPS Dagshai stood first while Cdt. Aryan Roka from GBSSS Subathu stood second. In Girls, Cdt. Priyanka Sharma and Cdt. Mehak from GMSSS Rajgarh stood first and second respectively. In the senior division, Cdt. Pushpneet and Cdt. Umesh Kumar from Government Degree College Karsog bagged the first and second positions respectively. In girls, Under Officer Mahima Thakur and Cdt. Banita from Government Degree College Karsog bagged the first and second prizes. In badminton doubles, Cdt. Nivesh and Abhilash were the winners while Cdt. Suraj and Sahil stood runners up. Cdt Rimjhim Thakur and Alins were the winners while Cdt, Vanita and Pratibha Singh were the runners-up. In badminton singles, Cdt. Varun Thakur was the winner while Cdt Umesh stood runners up. In Girls, Cdt. Banita was the winner and Cdt Pragati Gupta was the runner-up.