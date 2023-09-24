National Health Authority to host two-day Arogya Manthan event in Delhi

New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are organising ‘Arogya Manthan’ to celebrate five years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and two years of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The two-day event (September 25-26) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi will be filled with insightful discussions and deliberations on challenges, trends, and best practices related to the two schemes.

Arogya Manthan 2023 is set to be graced by Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya who will deliver the keynote address at the Valedictory Session.

To mark the celebration of the fifth-year anniversary of the implementation of AB PM-JAY and the second-year anniversary of the implementation of ABDM, Prof SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State (Health and FW), Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary (Health and FW) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Health Authority (NHA) will grace the occasion.

Minister of State (Health and FW) will be presiding over the inaugural session scheduled on 25 September 2023. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (Health and FW) will present her address virtually during the inaugural session.

The event will see active participation from other dignitaries, including policymakers from States and Union Territories (UTs), national experts from the healthcare sector along representatives from academia, think tanks, industry, and media.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, launched on 23rd September 2018, has scripted a saga of health, productivity and prosperity. With 5.5 crore free hospitalizations worth Rs. 69,000 crore, the scheme has not only ensured good health for crores of poor and downtrodden families but has also protected their families from catastrophic healthcare expenditures.

The ABDM launched on September 17, 2021, is a very ambitious scheme of government aimed at creating a digital highway connecting different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystems. Over the last 2 years, more than 45 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created, the release stated.

Further, more than 30 crore health records have been linked to these ABHA accounts. The scheme aims at leveraging digital technologies to strengthen healthcare delivery.

Both flagship healthcare schemes aim to provide accessible, available, affordable and scalable healthcare to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India.

Arogya Manthan will have various insightful panel discussions and interactive sessions on various aspects of AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

There will be an inaugural session followed by a plenary session on ‘Universal Health Coverage, Convergence and Digital Health’, besides various other sessions related to the implementation of the two flagship schemes.

