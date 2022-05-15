National Gallery of Modern Art to organize a host of educational activities & programs May 16-20

New Delhi (The Hawk): To celebrate International Museum Day, the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi is organizing a host of educational activities and programs under the theme of ‘Power of Museums’ as mentioned by International Council of Museums (ICOM). Every year since 1977, ICOM has been organizing an International Museum Day (IMD), which represents a unique event for the international museum community. The objective of this day is to raise awareness of the role that museums play as an ‘important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.’

The National Gallery of Modern Art will present weeklong celebrations with the above-mentioned theme from 16th – 20th May 2022. Two seminal exhibitions focusing on the modern masters of Indian art titled, Hastantaran and Kshetragya will be inaugurated on 18th May by Shri G. Kishan ReddyMinister of Culture, Minister of Tourism & Minister of Development of North- Eastern region as chief guest in the presence of Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Ms. Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

While the exhibition Hastantaran invites the viewer to the artistic and spiritual journey of the Nandalal Bose (1882- 1966) traversing through different mediums, murals to lithographs and panel paintings done for Haripura session of Congress; Kshetragya celebrates the Navratnas of India’s National Art Treasures, with a special focus on the artistic interventions of Benode Behari Mukherjee and Ramkinkar Baij.

A series of guided walkthroughs and art workshops based on the art of Jamini Roy and Amrita Sher-Gil will form the core of the interdisciplinary program. Night at the Museum will be organized for underprivileged children during the extended visiting hours of the museum in the evening with 3D projection mapping.

Under the auspices of the cultural exchange program between India and Brazil, the exhibition titled, Brasilia and the construction of Modern Brazil will be inaugurated on 16th May 2022 in the gracious presence of Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas as the chief guest and Smt Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture as guest of honour.

Apart from these events, there is an interesting lineup of cultural performances, photo booths for those keen on selfies to name a few. The museum will remain open for extended hours and there will be no entry fee charged from the visitors from 16th- 20th May 2022. For more information, please write to: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate- 110003, Email: dgngma@gmail.com







