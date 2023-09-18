    Menu
    Nadda inaugurates exhibition at BJP headquarters on PM Modi's 73rd birthday

    Pankaj Sharma
    September18/ 2023
    New Delhi: BJP National President J.P. Nadda has inaugurated an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, saying it will showcase various facets of his life, which is characterised by utmost diligence, resilience and selfless service to society.

    After inaugurating the exhibilition at the party headquarters here, Nadda in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said on Sunday, “Inaugurated an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ at BJP HQ in New Delhi today.”

    “This exhibition will showcase various aspects of Prime Minister Modi Ji’s life, which is characterised by utmost diligence, resilience and selfless service to society. This will also inspire our younger generation to work towards the prosperity of our nation,” he added.

    The BJP has organised several programmes across the country on the occasion of Modi’s birthday.

    —IANS

