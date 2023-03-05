Myanmarese national gets 3-year imprisonment for illegal stay in country

Muzaffarnagar: Officials reported that a court in Kairana, Shamli district, had sentenced a Myanmarese national to three years in prison for overstaying his visa.

After finding Abdul Majeed guilty under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the IPC and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vijay Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000.

The judge ordered the inmate to serve an additional four months in prison if he did not pay the fee by Saturday night.—Inputs from Agencies