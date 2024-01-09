Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at 55

Passing of Ustad Rashid Khan: Indian Music Mourns the Loss of a Trailblazing Talent. A Legacy Etched in Hindustani Classical Music and Bollywood Melodies.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Renowned music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan has succumbed to illness at the age of 55. His battle with cancer concluded on Tuesday, marking the end of an era in Indian music.



Belonging to the lineage of Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan Sahab, the revered founder of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, Ustad Rashid Khan's musical heritage was deeply rooted. Additionally, he was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, further enriching his musical legacy.



His contributions expanded beyond the realms of Indian classical music, resonating in Bollywood's soul through iconic melodies like 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the film 'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, as well as 'Allah Hi Reham' from 'My Name is Khan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan.



Offering heartfelt condolences, Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, expressed deep sorrow at the loss. He remarked on the immense void Ustad Rashid Khan's departure leaves in the world of music, particularly Hindustani Classical Music. He extended his sympathies to the family, colleagues, peers, and countless fans, hoping for the maestro's soul to rest in peace.

—Input from Agencies