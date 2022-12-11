More Studies Needed To Prove Covid Vax Cause Heart Inflammation: Experts

New Delhi: As more studies indicate heart inflammation among the young and healthy adults especially after the second dose, top doctors said on Sunday that this should not raise alarm bells as more conclusive studies are needed to prove that Covid-19 vaccines should be avoided.

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology has revealed that the risk of Myocarditis, Pericarditis or Myopericarditis (acute heart inflammation) is higher after the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In this condition, inflammation in the heart's muscles and the covering of the heart can cause various cardiac issues.

Other studies have also reported these incidences at around 0.3 to 5 per thousand population, making it a rare phenomenon.

More importantly, these cases have been treated timely and have not resulted in fatalities, although most of these patients' required hospitalisation.

"In other words, these cases were relatively infrequent, and most of them recovered from their condition with a simple conservative symptomatic treatment with no requirement of significant intervention," Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim, told IANS.

Whether there are long-term repercussions for this condition, only time will tell.

"However, this complication is seen more in young individuals, probably because they have a more robust immune system which can sometimes cause dysregulated inflammation," explained Dr Saseedharan.

As more cases of unexpected heart attacks and even strokes come to light among the healthy, young and middle-aged Indians, a new survey revealed last week that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people have been impacted by this new health emergency.

About 51 per cent citizens said they have one or more individuals in their close network who have experienced heart or brain stroke, blood clots, neurological complications, cancer acceleration, or other sudden medical conditions in the last two years. According to the survey by LocalCircles, a social community platform, 62 per cent citizens said those in their network developed such conditions were double vaccinated, 11 per cent said that those impacted were single-dose vaccinated, while 8 per cent said they were not vaccinated.

According to the cardiologists, the steep rise in people dying unexpectedly of heart attacks is of concern.

"Though we do not have sufficient data and evidence to prove whether this is a Covid-induced phenomenon; definitely this has increased post-covid. Long term Covid sequelae could possibly be responsible in some cases," Dr Samir Kubba, Director-Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, told IANS.

According to Dr Sanjeev Gera, Director and Head, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Noida, Covid or long Covid may cause persistent inflammation in heart vessels.

"This can rupture silent blockages and cause a heart attack, especially after an unaccustomed exercises like heavy weight lifting or walking on a treadmill or running in a cold weather and the risk increases when there are risk factors for heart disease like high BP, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking or obesity," Gera told IANS. At the moment, no significant evidence exists that this condition can have any adverse outcome since the vaccine's benefits far outweigh the risk, added Dr Saseedharan. —IANS