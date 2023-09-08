Modi, Biden resolve to deepen defence ties

New Delhi: On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American Vice President Joe Biden welcomed progress in India's procurement of 31 drones and the cooperative development of jet engines while vowing to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral significant defence collaboration.

The two leaders spoke for more than 50 minutes, covering topics such as India's G20 leadership, nuclear energy cooperation, key and emerging technologies like 6G and artificial intelligence, and methods to fundamentally reform multilateral development banks.

The G20 meeting, which will last for two days beginning on Saturday, is the primary reason for the US president's trip to India. At about 7 o'clock in the evening, he landed in Delhi, where he was met with a musical performance.—Inputs from Agencies