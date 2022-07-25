Model Tenancy Act aims to balance rights of tenants & landlords

New Delhi (The Hawk): Model Tenancy Act (MTA) aims to balance the rights of all types of tenant & landlords and create an accountable and transparent ecosystem for renting of premises in disciplined and efficient manner. Union Cabinet approved MTA on 2nd June, 2021 and the same was circulated by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to all the States / Union Territories (UTs) on 7th June, 2021 for adoption by way of either enacting a fresh legislation or amending existing rental laws suitably.

All the stakeholders including States / UTs, associations of Tenants, landlords and general public were duly consulted while finalising MTA. A copy of draft MTA along with the background note in English, Hindi and various other local / vernacular languages was also uploaded on the website of MoHUA for public consultation / suggestions. Accordingly, around 500 views / comments / suggestions were received from various stakeholders which were duly analysed and suitably incorporated in the final draft of MTA.

As per information available with MoHUA, the States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have revised Tenancy Acts on the lines of MTA.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.



