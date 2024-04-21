Mira Kapoor's candid response to Shahid's leaked travel itinerary goes viral

Bollywood's Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor respond humorously to leaked travel plans causing a social media frenzy, amidst positive reviews for his recent rom-com.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor has shared her candid response to a travel itinerary of the 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' star that surfaced on social media recently.



The leaked iternary revealing details of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming travel plans soon found itself being shared across various social media platforms.

Scheduled to jet off to destinations including Delhi, Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul, and Abu Dhabi, Kapoor found himself at the centre of unwanted attention as fans and followers dissected his future movements.

Mira Kapoor took to her own social media platform to address the matter, in a humorous tone "When the internet cares more about your husband's travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor???"

Her witty remark garnered significant traction online, with netizens praising her for handling the situation with grace and humour.



Meanwhile, the actor who recently appeared in the rom-com 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Kriti Sanon, received positive reviews for his performance. The film, also performed decently at the box office.



Looking ahead, Kapoor's fans are eagerly awaiting his next project, 'Devaa,' directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on Dussehra, October 11, of this year.

—ANI