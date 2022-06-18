Ministry Of Culture In Collaboration With ASI Organises ‘Yoga Mahotsav’

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organised ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ today at Purana Qila, New Delhi, as part of International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations. The event aimed to instill the everlasting value of cultural wellness amongst the people.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi.

More than 500 people including officials of the Culture Ministry and foreign delegates from more than 40 countries participated in the event.

The event started with Reciting of Saraswati Vandana followed by a session of Yoga by instructors from Morarji desai National institute of Yoga .

On the ocassion Smt Meenakshi Lekhi said Yoga is the key to a healthy and active life . She also said that with the efforts of PM Shri Narendra Modi Yoga has spread far and wide even at the global level.

She emphasised on how yoga leads to the flexibility of body, mind, ethos and thoughts. Smt Lekhi also discussed the importance of practising yoga and connecting with nature in order to be flexible .

On the occasion Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal said Yoga helps to keep body, mind, intellect and soul together. The Union Minister also appealed to make International Day of Yoga a success on 21st June by practicing yoga and sharing its benefits with others.