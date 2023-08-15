Military reforms undertaken to modernise armed forces: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India has become more powerful strategically and that its borders are safer than ever because to recent efforts to upgrade the military and make it "young and battle ready" to face future challenges.

Modi also reaffirmed his government's unshakeable resolve to maintain national security in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort, despite the current global security landscape.

India's borders are more secure than they've ever been, and the country's strategic position has strengthened in recent years, Modi added.

Several changes, he added, are being implemented to bring the military up to date and ensure it has a force that is both young and combat-ready to face future threats.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme was introduced by the government last year for the temporary induction of soldiers. The plan's stated goal is to reduce the average age of the three branches of service.

The Agnipath initiative, which was introduced on June 14 of last year, allows the three services to recruit young people between the ages of 17 and 21 for a period of four years, with the option to keep 25 percent of them for an additional 15 years.

In 2022, the maximum age will increase to 23 years old.

The prime minister also noted that people in the country now feel safe because the number of terrorist incidents has dropped dramatically.

He argued that new development goals might be attained when the country was at peace and security.

The prime minister also mentioned his administration's prompt adoption of the 'One Rank One Pension' plan.

It was a matter of honouring our nation's armed forces to implement the OROP. When we took over, we immediately put it into effect. Today, Rs 70,000 crore have been disbursed to veterans and their families, he said.

Modi sent Independence Day greetings to the soldiers guarding India's borders, who work to keep the country safe and protect its interests. The government has taken several steps in recent years to improve the military's ability to fight.

After an incident on the border with China in eastern Ladakh, the government took several steps to strengthen the armed forces.

In recent years, the government has also prioritised improving border infrastructure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India is a peaceful country, but that it will not spare those who wish it harm.

Modi mentioned the Vibrant village initiative in his speech.

In the border towns of our country, we have launched the Vibrant Border Village initiative. The thriving border town was supposedly the last settlement in the country, he said.

We've shifted our entire way of thinking. In fact, he clarified, the settlement seen from the border is the first in his country, not the last.—Inputs from Agencies