    Medical consultation app's reach reflects power of India's digital revolution: PM Modi

    The Hawk
    February26/ 2023

    Modi

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the e-Sanjeevani app, which helps people get medical advice online, shows the power of India's digital revolution. He said that more than 10 crore people have used the app so far.

    According to Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, the software is becoming into a "life protection app" for the working class, the middle class, and those who reside in rural areas.

    "This is the power of India's digital revolution," he said.—Inputs from Agencies 

    Categories :HealthTags :Medical consultation app e-Sanjeevani app Narendra Modi Revolution Mann ki Baat
