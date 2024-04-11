Margot Robbie developing movie on Monopoly board game

Margot Robbie teams up with Hasbro and Lionsgate for a Monopoly movie, leveraging the global appeal of the board game. Following Barbie's triumph, LuckyChap eyes another blockbuster, announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles: Fresh off from the success of Barbie, Hollywood star Margot Robbie is developing a film based on the popular board game Monopoly.

The actor-producer, who runs the banner LuckyChap, has partnered with Hasbro and Lionsgate to bring the project alive on the big screen.



According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game with its purchase of eOne, which was completed in December 2023.



As per the studio, Monopoly is the world’s most popular board game brand, with 99 per cent global awareness, and is available in more than 100 countries across the globe, selling nearly half a billion copies going back to 1935.



Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced the film at CinemaCon, the annual movie theatre trade show, currently taking place in Las Vegas.



“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster,' he said.

Robbie, and her company LuckyChap, which she formed with her husband Tom Ackerley, most recently developed Barbie, the feature film based on the iconic Mattel doll.



The film, which was released in theatres in July 2023, amassed over $1.4 billion in worldwide collection. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won the trophy for best original song for What Was I Made For?.



LuckyChap has also backed critically-acclaimed projects such as I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. The banner will next produce Olivia Wilde’s new Christmas comedy Naughty for Universal Pictures.

