Manoj Bajpayee's intriguing action-packed trailer from 'Bhaiyya Ji' unveiled

Manoj Bajpayee stars as a vengeful brother in this action saga full of intense confrontations, a poignant narrative of family ties, and a relentless pursuit of justice.

Mumbai: The makers of the much-awaited film 'Bhaiyya Ji' starring Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday unveiled the intriguing action-packed trailer.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding, as per a statement.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Manoj Bajpayee's heart-racing action sequences. Manoj Bajpayee a.k.a Bhaiyya ji on a mission to avenge his brother's death.

The video also shows a significant confrontation between Manoj and the antagonist, Suvinder Pal Vicky

Alongside Bajpayee, the film features Suvinder Pal Vicky as the lead antagonist, with Zoya Hussain, Vipin Sharma, and Jatin Goswami in pivotal roles.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/munawar-faruqui-unveils-his-new-song-%22dhandho%22

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

Recently, makers unveiled the new teaser.

The teaser begins with a crime scene depicting mayhem. A fire breaks out at the mortuary, where it looks like Manoj's loved one is there. Manoj's character, Bhaiya ji, witnesses this and decides to seek vengeance and hunt the criminals. The teaser is packed with action, portraying Manoj's unwavering will to express his inner rage.

'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

The release date for the project has been set as May 24.

—ANI