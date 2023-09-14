Mandaviya To Lead The Pledge For Organ Donation To Be Organized At GIC Ground

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in the presence of Prof. SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, will lead a pledge for Organ Donation on 16th September, 2023 at GIC Ground, Agra. Around 10,000 people are expected to take the pledge to donate organs in Agra.

Dr. Mandaviya will also inaugurate a super specialty block at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, and an organ donation registry. To register to donate organs, the only requirements are the Aadhar number, and the Aadhar linked mobile number. Dr. Mandaviya will also lay the Foundation Stone for 23 Integrated Public Health Labs, and 87 Block Public Health Units in Agra on same day.

This will be followed by a 'Seva Pakhwada' for saturation of essential health services which will run from September 17th to October 2nd, 2023. The 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign which was inaugurated by the Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on September 13, 2023, that aims to redefine healthcare accessibility and inclusivity across the country will be implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' embodying a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach. The core objective of the Sewa Pakhwada is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind.

This synergistic approach aims to saturate coverage of health services through its three components Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat:

Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0: This initiative aims to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services.

Ayushman Melas at HWCs and CHCs: These Melas at Ayushman Bharat- HWCs and CHCs will facilitate the creation of ABHA IDs (Health IDs) and issuance of Ayushman Bharat Cards. They will also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary health care services, teleconsultation with specialists, and appropriate referrals.

Ayushman Sabhas: These gatherings in every village and Panchayat will play a pivotal role in distributing Ayushman cards, generating ABHA IDs, and raising awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis (Nikshay Mitra), sickle cell disease, as well as blood donation and organ donation drives.

Ayushman Bhav campaign aims to ensure saturation coverage of all health schemes. It unites government sectors, civil society organizations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion.