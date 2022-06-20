Mandaviya Presides Over 21st Convocation Of National Board Of Exams In Medical Sciences

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually presided over the 21st Convocation of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held today at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi. Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar was the Guest of Honour at the event which was attended by other eminent dignitaries. As many as 17467 specialists and super-specialist doctors conferred degrees namely Diplomate of National Board, Doctorate of National Board and Fellow of National Board. 210 doctors who have excelled in their performance were honoured with meritorious awards at the convocation ceremony. Delivering the presidential address at the 21st convocation, the Union Health Minister said that the Doctors of today have a very significant role in the making of New India and their true Commitment and dedication can make this possible.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya expressed his elation at being present on the auspicious occasion and congratulated all doctors and their parents who are being awarded Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) and Fellow of National Board (FNB), one of the most prestigious medical qualifications, in the 21st Convocation of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country has moved towards an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. He said, “Today, under the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, the goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Our Government is making relentless efforts to achieve its motto of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ which envisages the welfare of ‘Antyodaya’. Health and development are intertwined and Our Government realises the value of healthy citizens and has thereby launched various initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), PM-Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), LaQshya' programme, and PM Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ADHM). All these have proven to be milestones in fulfilling the vision of an accessible, affordable and patient-friendly healthcare system. Working towards the same vision, we have also increased the number of AIIMS and are planning to build a medical college in each district.”

He further added, “We at our end are infused with renewed and enthusiastic vigour towards addressing inequities, through a special focus on inaccessible and difficult areas and poor performing districts. We are trying to serve everyone to achieve our goal of a healthier, more prosperous India. Today, though we have made noteworthy progress across several dimensions, and India is healthier today than ever, we need to walk a long path to realise the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister of “Health for All”. Our focus must be on enhancing access to affordable quality healthcare for our citizens from the remotest corner of the country by strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems. For a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik”

Highlighting the emergence of disruptive technologies in the health care sector, the Union Health Minister said that COVID 19 pandemic has shown us that we need to improve and adapt the best technology in the health sector to face the stiff challenges faced due to the rise in such global pandemics. Hence, Clinical research which allows doctors to decide how to best treat patients assumes key importance. It is what makes the development of new medicines, new procedures and new tools possible. “Without clinical research, we would not be able to decide if new treatments are better than our current treatments. Hence, a revamped focus on Clinical research is necessary”, he added.

ongratulating the doctors and wishing them the very best for their future endeavours, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said that this is a momentous occasion as we celebrate an individual’s academic achievements. “This is a moment of joy for the faculty, staff and the students and their parents as their hard work, sincerity and commitment made it possible. Your liberties of being students are over, and now it is time for you to tighten the belts again, as you would be entering into this noble profession of medicine. From now onwards, you will be dealing with the most precious creation of God and will have to be at your best, both professionally and as human beings. This is a huge responsibility. With all your potential and strengths, you can contribute to making India the leader in healthcare. All of your collective efforts can make India -the Vishwaguru and epitome of global healthcare in this century.”

The Union Health Secretary, Shri Rajesh Bhushan said that it is an important day in the lives of our young doctors, their faculties and parents. He urged all doctors to remain dedicated to the selfless career path. He emphasized that clinical knowledge is equally important as cutting-edge technology, but the right attitude and heart for service is the most important thing. This helps us to serve our citizens to the best of our abilities in a socio-economically diverse country like ours. Thus, empathy for each patient is crucial.

About NBEMS

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is an Autonomous Body of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and is entrusted with the task of conducting examinations in the field of modern medicine on an all-India basis. NBEMS has been working in the field of medical education for the last 04 decades and has utilized the infrastructure of various hospitals to provide quality Post Graduate and Postdoctoral training. NBEMS has been successfully administering NEET-PG, NEET- SS and NEET-MDS examinations year after year. NBEMS has also accredited more than 1100 hospitals with more than 12,000 PG seats in various specialities.

Dr M R Girinath, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS and Dr Minu Bajpai, Honorary Executive Director, NBEMS along with the senior officials of the Ministry were also present at the event.