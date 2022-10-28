Mandaviya Delivers Concluding Remarks At The Second G20 Health Ministerial Meeting

New Delhi (The Hawk): “The need is to ensure sustainable financing, IHR reforms and seamless discussions among intergovernmental negotiating body in the WHO (SETA), GAVI, G7 and G20 for creating a ‘fit-for purpose’ global healthcare ecosystem”. This was stated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare during his concluding remarks at the Second G20 Health Ministerial Meeting, in Bali, Indonesia today.

The Union Minister started his address by supporting his Indonesian counterpart’s call for prioritizing manufacturing and research hubs for medical countermeasures in order to ensure that the world is prepared to counter any future medical challenges. In that context, he also highlighted the need to “consolidate efforts taken by the G20 towards managing the COVID19 pandemic by creating a permanent medical countermeasure platform and ensuring availability of safe, quality and affordable diagnostic vaccines and therapeutics”.

Expressing his appreciation for Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and past Presidencies of the G20, the Union Health Minister outlined India’s plan to prioritize “health emergency prevention, preparedness and response; strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on availability and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medical counter-measures; and digital health innovation and solution to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery” for the Health Working Groups during the upcoming Indian Presidency.

Dr Mandaviya also proposed site events such as Digital Health Workshop on collaborative research to expand access to medical counter-measures, medical value travel and holistic healthcare through evidence based traditional medicines to support, supplement and enrich G20 discussions.

Dr Mandaviya ended his speech by extending a warm welcome and invitation to the Health Ministers of the G20 and other participants to the next G20 Health Ministerial Meeting to be hosted by India. He also sought their support and cooperation in creating an equitable global health architecture for all.