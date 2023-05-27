Mahindra Q4 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 2,637 cr; FY23 profit up 56 pc; company raises capex outlay

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported an 18% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 2,637 crore for the March quarter and highest-ever annual profit of Rs 10,282 crore in FY23, driven by robust performance across business verticals.

The automaker also said that it will be spending Rs 15,900 crore on capital expenditures (capex) between fiscal years 22 and 24, up from the previous estimate of Rs 15,075 crore.

The Mumbai-based firm's PAT for the first three months of the fiscal year 2021-22 was Rs 2,237 crore.—Inputs from Agencies