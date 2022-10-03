Mahatma Gandhi’s Philosophy And Teachings Transcend Nations And Generations

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Mahatma Gandhi has been one of the greatest visionaries born. Today, the path and means used by Mahatma Gandhi have become more relevant not just in India, but globally as the mankind grapples with seemingly intractable problems. These were the views of Prof B K Kuthiala, Chairman, Haryana State Higher Education Council who was delivering an expository talk on “Learnings From the Life of Mohandas Karachand Gandhi”. Prof Kuthiala, in his imitable style, opined that in spearheading the campaign against the alien rule, Gandhiji adopted the innovative method of civil disobedience and social transformation, which had several exemplary features which will remain perpetually relevant for mankind. Gandhi ji was proud of India’s ancient heritage and, as such, he was acutely conscious of the glaring contrast presented by contemporary society. Tracing his childhood, Prof Kuthiala enumerated on numerous influences of his family and neighbourhood in shaping his personality. Gandhi ji’s inspirational words and philosophies attracted people in an instant and motivated them to live their lives based on his strong principles. Gandhi’s memoirs have been appreciated as one of the most influential, encouraging and heartening memories ever.

Presiding over the session, Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University highlighted that Mahatma Gandhi helped bring out the inner strength of people and inspired them with his philosophy, the main pillars of which were non-violence, tolerance of others, respect for all religions and a simple life. Mahatma Gandhi is remembered for his passionate adherence to the practice of non-violence and his supreme humanism, in every corner of the world as this approach can help transform the societies. Gandhi ji developed a strong emotional connect with people by understanding their needs. Everyone considered Gandhi as their own whether they be socialist, communist, revolutionaries or moderates. The event was organised by the Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies in collaboration with Department of Alumni Relations, Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies as a part of week long celebrations of the Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi from 27th September, 2022 to 2nd October, 2022. Welcoming the dignitaries, Dr. Manish Sharma, Chairperson of the Department introduced the topic and speakers and other invited guests. He shared that week long celebrations included special lecture by Dr. Maneshwar Singh Kondal on “Gandhian Concept of Brotherhood through the Art of Photography” on September 27, 2022. On 29th September, 2022 on the spot painting competition of the school children attracted 49 students from different schools of Chandigarh. On 30th September, Inter College/P.U. students Competition on the Autobiography (Mahatma Gandhi) had active participation of 17 different colleges/department. On 30th September, cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ was also organized in which the area around Gandhi Bhawan, pool area was cleaned by the active participation of faculty members and students. Exhibition of rare postal stamps related to Gandhi ji and freedom struggle was also held on 30th September, 2022

Professor Anupama Sharma, Dean, Alumni Relations, Panjab University, Chandigarh proposed the vote of thanks.

On this occasion Best Mali Award for the year 2022 awarded to Sh. Raja Ram S/o Sh. Khandari Ram, the prize includes a cash award of Rs. 2100/- with certificate.