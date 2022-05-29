Maha: Man gets 10-yr RI for raping woman

Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in 2014. District Judge (Kalyan court) S B Kachre, in an order passed on May 26, a copy of which was made available on Saturday, also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the accused -Vijay Divekar. Special Public Prosecutor Kirti Kulkarni told the court that on June 7, 2014, the victim, then aged 44, was alone at her home in Kalyan town of Thane district when the accused barged in and raped her. The woman later tried to commit suicide by hanging herself, but she was rushed to a hospital and got saved. The woman informed then about the incident to doctors at the hospital. She subsequently lodged a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused for the offences of rape and house trespass and he was arrested. As many as 11 witnesses were examined to prove the case against the accused, the prosecution said.

The judge accepted the depositions, and in his order said the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt and he needs to be convicted and sentenced.—PTI