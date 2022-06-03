Madras HC To Hear PIL Against Illegal Resorts In STR On June 23

Chennai: The Madras High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a social activist for closure and eviction of all illegal resorts in Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on June 23.

A vacation bench of the court comprising Justices M.S. Ramesh and Mohammed Shaffiq heard the PIL on Thursday and adjourned the matter till June 23.

The PIL was filed by Dr R. Karpagam, founder of Oli Awareness movement who stated in the petition that according to an RTI reply received from the office of Chief Conservator of Forests, 47 illegal resorts were functioning within the boundary of STR. The petitioner stated that the resorts have not got clearance from the National Board of Wildlife or clearance from the Hill Areas Conservation Authorities (HACA).

Dr Karpagam in the PIL said that the rising human population and its growing demands for socio-economic development put increasing stress on forests including protected areas both directly and indirectly. In the petition, she said, “If this illegality is not curbed, we will lose our pristine forests and wondrous wildlife. Ever growing resorts and increased tourism pose grave threat and danger to the ecosystem.” The petitioner also said that the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972 also ensures the protection of wildlife and that the rules under Hill Areas Conservation Authority( HACA) guarantee the survival of hills and their ecology.—IANS