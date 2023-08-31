Madras HC judge addresses TN DVAC as 'chameleon' while hearing OPS case

Chennai: The Madras High Court judge, Justice Anand Venkatesh said that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) acts as a chameleon and as per the colours of the ruling regime.



The judge made the comments in the open court while he was hearing the case on a disproportionate asset case against former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS). It is to be noted that Justice Anand Venkatesh has taken up a revision petition in the disproportionate asset case.



The court had taken up suo moto the revision petition as OPS was set free in the case by a lower court in 2012.

Justice Anand Venkatesh observed that there was a pattern in the three revision petitions he had taken up against sitting ministers and the pattern started from this case.



He also observed that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) was acting like a chameleon and that courts were also failing in their duties.



He said that the DVAC used to charge cases against opposition leaders and when the same opposition comes to power, the DVAC opens a re-investigation and closes the file. He added that this was a practice that was unheard off in the criminal judicial system.



Justice Anand Venkatesh also said that the courts are looking at ordinary people, and the MPs, MLAs, ministers in a different manner. He added that this was a shame to the criminal judicial system.



He said that this was the reason why he took up suo moto in this case which was closed a decade ago. The court also directed the registry of the Madras High Court to issue notice to the accused, including OPS and that the revision petition will be heard on September 27.



—IANS