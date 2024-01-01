Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs of devotees reach Bageshwar Dham on New Year

New Year's Spiritual Spectacle: Devotees Flock to Temples Nationwide, From Bageshwar Dham to Jhandewalan Devi Temple, Marking the Dawn of 2024 with Prayers, Aartis, and Sacred Gatherings.

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world reached the famous Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

Devotees started gathering early in the morning to have the darshan of Balaji.

On the special occasion of New Year, a special aarti of Balaji Sarkar was performed at Bageshwar Dham.

"My best wishes to the people of the entire country for the English New Year on behalf of Bageshwar Dham. May Balaji Sarkar bring all the happiness in everyone's life. Lakhs of devotees have been coming to pray since morning. Today, people have gathered from across the country and all over the world to offer prayers to Balaji Sarkar", said Pradeep Shastri, the priest at Bageshwar Dham.

Meanwhile, people thronged temples across the country and offered prayers to celebrate the occasion.

Sree Sampath Vinayagar Temple in Visakhapatnam attracted serpentine queues.

Devotees in Odisha offered prayers to Lord Jagannath in Puri Srimandir on the first day of 2024. Temple doors were opened earlier at 1:40 AM for devotees to handle the New Year's rush.

People in Kerala thronged Sabarimala temple on New Year's Eve.

In Tamil Nadu, devotees gathered at Sri Ayyappan Temple and performed aarti.

Similarly, a large number of people visited the Shri Bhagya Lakshmi temple, Charminar in Hyderabad on the occasion of New Year.

Adhyapith Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata received a large number of devotees.

People of every age group including the elderly and children in Bhopal welcomed the New Year by offering prayers at Kali temple.

In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

Devotees in Balighattam village of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh paid homage to a Shivalinga with historical significance. The people of Siliguri offered prayers at Anandamoyi Kalibari temple.

—ANI